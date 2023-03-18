Sound Bites: Suffolk County to receive flood relief funding

Good morning! Pizza is on its way to become designated as the Connecticut state food, save for two lawmakers who think there should be a statewide survey rather than have the legislature decide. If it were up to you, what would that food be? (And, our Long Island staff might have other opinions on who’s pizza is better.)

Keep reading for a bite-sized look at what we’re hearing.

A Yale School of Management student is proposing that Whitney Avenue in New Haven be renamed. In a message written to the Board of Alders in early March, Robert Lucas explained that Whitney Avenue, named after cotton gin inventor Eli Whitney, celebrates a figure who strengthened slavery in the South. In place of “Whitney,” Lucas wants to rename the road after Edward Bouchet, believed to be the first African American to receive a doctorate in the country.

Plans to build luxury condominiums on the grounds of historic Oheka Castle in Long Island are moving forward. But the agreement comes with conditions set by the Huntington Town Board — Gary Melius, who runs the property company in charge of the castle, will have to front $2 million to a fund that preserves the castle. Additionally, each unit owner within the condominium structure will have to pay 15% of their condominium association dues annually, to be put towards the maintenance of their neighbor.

Antisemitic posters were found attached to the windshields of students’ cars on Thursday outside of Bayport-Blue Point High School on Long Island. Though police deemed the action “non-criminal,” Superintendent of Schools Timothy P. Hearney wrote to the community that anyone found responsible for the dissemination of the flyers “will be subject to strict disciplinary and/or legal action.”

Suffolk County will receive flood relief funding to clean up damage from its December storm. President Biden declared a major disaster declaration for areas of New York. Governor Kathy Hochul said the county is now eligible for a federal assistance program that unlocks federal aid and provides funds to restore infrastructure.

The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York plans to visit Fairfield County on March 31. An announcement made Thursday outlines President John Williams’ plans to first visit Stamford, then stop in Norwalk, and conclude his trip in Bridgeport, where the public is invited to attend a moderated discussion held at Housatonic Community College.

Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim announced the entrance to city hall would be going under construction, effective immediately. The project will be completed in approximately 10 months. The construction plans include a new ADA-compliant ramp that will allow wheelchair access to the hall.

Two food service workers at Watermill Catering in Long Island are suing their employers for withholding tips. They cite that tips were kept from them since at least 2016. An earlier version of the complaint filed in January sought class action status for more than 40 workers.

Connecticut’s Mystic Aquarium rehabilitated and released Kiwi the seal back into the ocean. Kiwi was found malnourished, thin, and suffering from an infection in Massachusetts in late January. By the time Kiwi was released, she was healthy and more than double the weight she was when captured.