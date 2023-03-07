Sound Bites: Long Island reports several UFO encounters

Good morning! As spring inches closer, mornings are becoming brighter and some people may notice a few strange objects in the sky near dawn.

Several Long Island residents even reported some instances of unidentified flying objects last year. According to the National UFO Reporting Center , Long Island saw 19 UFO sightings in 2022. Astronomers remind us that these sightings are often misinterpretations of planets in our solar system. Mars or Venus can be visible in the sky at dawn and sunset.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

The Amazon facility in North Haven is accused of overworking its employees and violating federal standards. Two Connecticut warehouse workers complained to state legislators during a public hearing last week, claiming to work 10-hour shifts with no bathroom breaks. According to Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Amazon injuries in Connecticut jumped 20% between 2020 and 2021.

Housing advocates want New York to create a $2 billion fund to help landlords recoup lost rent payments during the pandemic. Called the Tenant Fund for Affordable Housing , the fund would cover a third of a year’s overdue rent and boost housing authority budgets, according to the New York State Association for Affordable Housing. New York’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program ran out of funds in January.

Connecticut lawmakers introduced a bill to regulate the state government’s use of artificial intelligence. The bill , if approved, would create an Office of Artificial Intelligence within the state Department of Administrative Services. The office would study new AI programs, test state-exclusive algorithms, and develop an AI Bill of Rights to protect citizens from emerging threats.

Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) now has his name displayed on an awning outside his district congressional office in Queens. Since taking office in January, his office was still named for his predecessor, Tom Suozzi. Santos has been busy dealing with several federal, state and local investigations about lying about his past, including on financial disclosure forms. The office has also been vandalized by upset residents, calling for Santos to step down.

Connecticut is owed $95 million by Purdue Pharma for fueling the state’s opioid crisis with deceptive OxyContin marketing. This time last year, Attorney General William Tong, along with other states, including New York, settled a lawsuit against the company for a total of $6 billion. States are still waiting for deposits due to Purdue’s ongoing bankruptcy.

Central Connecticut State University canceled its screening of the documentary “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM” due to student protests. A group of 30 students argued last Thursday that the documentary was an example of hate speech, and it attempted to invalidate the Black Lives Matter movement. The university later clarified that the film did not reflect the school’s views. The screening was organized by the conservative group Turning Point USA on campus.

A proposal in Connecticut would improve the maintenance of veteran graves amid complaints of neglect from loved ones. The bill would allow family members to submit complaints to the state Department of Consumer Protection of poor graveyard upkeep and the Department of Veterans Affairs will attempt to resolve any maintenance issues. A state Veteran Affairs Committee has until March 9 to advance the legislation.