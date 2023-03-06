Sound Bites: Where can guns be taken into public?

Good morning — Connecticut lawmakers will return to the state Capitol today for a debate on tightening gun laws in the state. Governor Ned Lamont wants to raise the age to purchase a gun to 21, ban the open carrying of guns in public, and other measures to prevent gun violence. The judiciary committee will hold a public hearing on the legislation at 9 a.m.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what we’re hearing:

Republicans in the state Assembly have signed onto a federal lawsuit challenging New York's concealed carry law. The lawsuit, announced Thursday, is one of several legal challenges to the law, which contains new requirements to obtain a concealed carry license in the state, and limits where guns can be taken in public, including houses of worship. A U.S. Supreme Court ruling last summer overturned New York’s century-old concealed carry law, finding it unconstitutional.

On Friday, one passenger died when a business jet experienced severe turbulence, forcing a landing at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut . The Bombardier jet ran into trouble late Friday afternoon while traveling from Keene, New Hampshire, to Leesburg, Virginia.

One person was killed and two others were injured Sunday after a small plane crashed on Long Island. The single-engine Piper PA 28 was heading for an emergency landing at Republic Airport in Farmingdale, but instead crashed on a street in Lindenhurst.

The Long Island Rail Road will add three shuttle trains to Brooklyn on Monday morning to alleviate crowding at Jamaica due to the new schedule following the opening of the Grand Central-Madison. In addition, cars will be added to trains on the Babylon, Long Beach, Port Washington and Ronkonkoma lines.

A Norwalk woman who worked as a math coach at the Brookside Elementary School has been arrested for choking three fifth graders. Stephanie Sanabria was demonstrating a martial arts chokehold on the students on Feb. 24. One lost consciousness. None of the students have permanent injuries.

Yale New Haven Health lost more than $240 million in fiscal 2022. The fiscal year ended Sept. 30 , around when the hospital system announced it was eliminating 155 jobs in management. About 70 layoffs in non-patient facing roles were attributed to higher pandemic-related costs. The hospital system reported $42.8 million in operating profits in fiscal 2021.

The tower at the Fire Island Lighthouse is closed until further notice. Officials said the tower is structurally sound, but will assess the damage after Friday night’s storm . The museum and gift shop reopened Sunday.

Tweed New Haven Airport completed its federally mandated environmental review of its proposed expansion. The airport’s operators said they found that a larger terminal and longer runway would reduce noise and air pollution. East Haven Mayor Joseph Carfora, a critic of the expansion, said he was disappointed a more robust study wasn’t done. Other critics said the review downplays the environmental impact to nearby wetlands.

How should Americans commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence? Connecticut residents are welcome to give their insight into how the state and nation can celebrate. “The America 250 | CT Commission” is preparing for the anniversary on July 4, 2026. The Zoom listening sessions are available :

Monday, March 6, 4:30 – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 9, 9:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Thursday, March 15, 3:00 – 4:30 p.m.