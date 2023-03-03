Sound bites: Connecticut pets are looking for homes

Happy Friday! Connecticut College students are on their fourth day of protests for equity and inclusion. They’re calling for the resignation of the school’s president.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what we’re hearing:

Yale New Haven Hospital has reported more than $240 million in losses for the fiscal year 2022. Officials attributed the losses to fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. They said no job cuts are expected — instead, 3,500 positions are open for hire.

A New Haven student brought a knife to Truman K-8 School on Thursday. The blade was confiscated and nobody was injured, according to school officials.

Monroe SPCA in Connecticut is closing in May, and more than 30 animals are looking for new homes. 18 dogs and 14 cats must be rehomed before May 6. The shelter is closing due to financial troubles.

The Long Island Rail Road will add more Brooklyn trains after a busy week on the line. Schedules were initially modified to accommodate Grand Central Madison, but traffic to the new station is slower than officials expected. Additional trains on busy routes are expected soon.

The dead 14-foot snake found in Medford, Long Island, on Valentine’s day was a python. The snake is not native to Long Island and requires a license to own as a pet in New York. It was found “curled in a ball” on the road in Medford. An investigation is ongoing to determine who owned the animal.

A 14-year-old boy was killed while riding his bike in Setauket. Qamar Shah was hit by a car while crossing Route 347 on Thursday night.

20 more recreational cannabis sale licenses are up for grabs on Long Island. The island currently has 20. Statewide, 150 more dispensaries could open, doubling the current total.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Friday night in Connecticut. A mix of rain and snow is expected, with less than one inch of precipitation total in Fairfield County. Long Island is also expected to see heavy rain, strong winds, and possible flooding Friday night into Saturday.