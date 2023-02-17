Sound Bites: State grants for Long Island healthcare, energy solutions

We made it through another week! Make sure to stay dry on this rainy Friday. Enjoy your weekend – you deserve it!

Nassau Health Care Corporation is receiving the largest single share of close to $40 million in state grants for Long Island. $16.16 million will be going to the only public health care system in Nassau County. The money will be used for new programs and important updates for sites within the health care system, like Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow. This is part of statewide grants totaling over $658 million, with $20.14 million for Suffolk and $19.71 for Nassau.

Stony Brook University is implementing a paid parking plan for the entire campus beginning in the fall. The plan involves a tiered system that will allow students, staff and faculty to opt to pay extra for more parking options. Students organized a protest Wednesday to show their outrage against the new plan. University officials say the school’s parking services have been in an operational deficit. The rates for each tier have yet to be announced.

Spring is arriving unusually early across the United States. Spring plants are already popping up in Connecticut. New York City is anticipating its first leafing three weeks earlier than usual. Climate change is the reason behind this early spring. Although the warmer weather is welcomed by many, it may lead to a longer pollen season. This is due to an increase in overall pollen produced every year.

Amtrak announced details for a new Connecticut River Bridge that will improve reliability and service speeds. Located between Old Lyme and Old Saybrook, the new bridge will replace the current one that was built in 1907. The new bridge is also being designed so inspection and maintenance will be easier. It will have an increased useful life span that is 50 years longer than the current bridge.

The town of Fairfield, Connecticut is looking at potential solutions for high energy costs. A proposed energy committee believes that an anticipated 50% hike in generation rates is exorbitant, even with increasing costs of natural gas and other energy sources. One idea they want to explore is organizing a community energy aggregation program. The committee plans its official start soon.

The New York State Assembly is now allowing members to vote without being on the floor. The new rule is known as a fast roll call . If a member isn’t present for the vote but has been marked present at the start of the day, their vote will now be counted as an affirmative. Democrats say the change will make the Assembly more efficient, but Republicans oppose it.

It may be beneficial for LIPA to look into selling assets to investors instead of becoming a fully public utility. A banking firm recently released a study analyzing this while a state legislative panel has been working on a plan for LIPA to be fully public. The money gained from the investor plan would help issues like LIPA’s debt and operation fees. Opponents of this plan cite the previous time LIPA was investor-owned, which had poor outcomes.

New offshore wind farms on Long Island will generate $4 billion for the state, according to new contracts. There will be five of these farms built on the island. They will be built from Long Beach to Montauk Point. This will generate work for the next decade. New York State is requiring that the contractors locally source materials for the projects.

Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office first facility dog, Mega, had a celebratory walkout on Thursday to commemorate her retirement. Her badge will be passed on to the new facility dog, Tillman, III, who started the job this week. The walkout was held by Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney.