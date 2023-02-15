Sound Bites: Sandy Hook survivor experiences a second mass shooting

Good afternoon — We are thinking about Jackie Matthews, a survivor of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Now 21 years old, Matthews is a student at Michigan State University shooting, where a gunman killed four and wounded five people on Monday.

“My heart goes out to all the families and the friends of the victims of this Michigan State shooting but we can no longer just provide love and prayers,” said Matthews in a viral Tiktok posted on Tuesday . “It needs to be legislation. It needs to be action. It’s not okay. We can lo longer allow this to happen. We can no longer be complacent.”

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

A suspended New Haven police officer being sued for paralyzing Randy Cox in police custody wants an unnamed female driver added to his lawsuit as a defendant. Oscar Diaz is among five city police officers who are also facing criminal charges for Cox’s injuries sustained while in the back of a police transport van that stopped abruptly last September. His attorney said Diaz wouldn’t have stopped abruptly had the unknown driver blown a stop sign.

The city of Bridgeport will work with the town of Fairfield to remove trash from Rooster River. Large collections of plastic bottles, trash bags, and discarded branches have been disrupting river flow and may cause flooding if let alone, according to Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim .

Suffolk County joins three other New York counties in becoming certified under the state's Local Emergency Management Program. New York Governor Kathy Hochul called the program the first of its kind in the U.S. She said the county Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Service shows that Suffolk is now equipped to coordinate practices in emergency management.

Legislation being considered in Connecticut seeks to lower customer energy bills while Eversource and United Illuminating raise costs. One such bill promises to make the energy market more equitable and transparent for energy consumers. Eversource also reported record profits of $1.4 billion in excess for 2022.

The launching of the Long Island Rail Road service at Grand Central Station will change the train schedule on the Montauk line. The town of Southampton said three South Fork Commuter Connection train and shuttle bus routes will be affected starting on Feb. 27. This includes a second late afternoon train running westbound all the way to Speonk.

Governor Ned Lamont plans to expand access to childcare services in Connecticut. His two-year $50.5 billion budget includes nearly $68 million for Care 4 Kids , the state’s largest childcare program. The state General Assembly still needs to approve the budget.

AARP of New York has found that nearly 80% of nursing homes did not receive federally required state visits for three months in 2022. AARP have found that insufficient state funding and low volunteer recruitment rates reduced visits from the state’s Long Term Care Ombudsman Program, leaving many resident concerns left unaddressed.