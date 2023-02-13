Sound Bites: Suing fossil fuel companies for climate change

Good afternoon — Well, the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII last night in Arizona against the Philadelphia Eagles with a nail-biting score, 38-35.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what we are hearing:

A bill proposed in New York would allow people and organizations to more easily sue fossil fuel companies for their roles in climate change. Through this legislation , people would be able to sue oil and hydrocarbon gas companies for their “climate negligence,” regardless of when the underlying misconduct created pollution or contamination.

Connecticut generated over $5 million in its first month of recreational marijuana sales. The state Department of Consumer Protection announced medical marijuana sales raked in an additional $8.2 million in January.

The 2016 musical comedy hit “La La Land'' will be adapted for Broadway by Tony award winning director Bartlett Sher. Deadline reports the adaption will continue to feature the Oscar winning music composed and lyricized by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul — the latter was raised in Westport, Connecticut. No official timeline for the opening stage performance has been released.

Connecticut lawmakers have proposed a bill that would require social media companies to get parental permission before allowing children under 16 to open an account. Lobbyists for the companies oppose the bill .

The risk of forest and brush fires remains high in Connecticut. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the record warm heat and lack of snow cover are the causes. Spring fire season usually runs from mid-March to mid-May.

Comedian Michael Ian Black has donated $78,000 to the Mark Twain Library in Redding, Connecticut. He won the money on the game show “ Name that Tune. ” The donation came as a surprise to the town and library.

New Haven residents are calling for the city’s Charter Revision Commission to extend mayoral terms to four years, instead of two. The commission held its first public hearing last Thursday to update the city’s charter once every ten years, to determine how its government would operate. Residents believe extending the mayoral term to four years will help the city get out of the funk of campaign seasons.

DJ Esentrik, a Long Island music producer, got serious credit for his remix of Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” and Twista’s “Wetter” went viral. Beyoncé enjoyed Esentrik’s remix so much that she re-recorded it with her team, and now the remix is an official song on Beyoncé’s website.

Alex Jones’ attorney Norm Pattis had his law license suspension postponed. Pattis had his license suspended earlier this year after he leaked confidential medical records of grieving Sandy Hook families during Jones’ $1.5 billion defamation trial.

Payments made to essential workers for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic will not be taxed or have to be reported on for 2022’s tax returns. The IRS announced that “it will not challenge the taxability of payments related to general welfare and disaster relief.”

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont proposed a $100 million program to support first-time house buyers. Called Time to Own , the program would assist low to moderate income families with down payments and closing costs. Lamont proposed $50 million per year for two years for the program.