Sound Bites: Warm winter threatens spring crops, Medicaid termination reversed

Good afternoon! Aside from a blustery cold weekend, data shows last month was the warmest January for New York City and Bridgeport, Connecticut, in recorded history. Both cities received little-to-no snowfall this winter.

Climate and agricultural researchers warn that this snowless 2023 can actually lead to poor crop production and disrupt bird migration patterns. Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Construction crews are expected to break ground on the development of the new Bassick High School by mid-march. This new building , which will combine both the high school and Bridgeport Military Academy under one roof, should be complete by the beginning of the 2025-26 school year.

Residents in Connecticut, who are living on fixed incomes or with differing abilities, may soon receive Medicaid assistance that was taken away under the Trump administration. A federal court judge ruled that the Biden administration must reverse the 2020 decision to strip people of their Medicaid benefits — Trump officials were critical of people who haven't received citizenship status yet but have lived in the country for less than five years receiving Medicaid — and should begin reviewing who would be eligible for these benefits starting in April.

A bill introduced in Connecticut would extend the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority's (PURA) shutoff moratorium that assists low-income residents in paying off their electric or gas bills. This moratorium was originally planned to end by May 1, but if the bill is approved, the deadline would be extended to Oct. 1 for the nearly 25,000 residents struggling to pay their energy bills.

A University of Hartford student has been arrested and banned from the school’s campus after posting anonymous social media posts about shooting a dorm. Tenuun Enkhbat claimed these posts were merely a joke , but the university is still pending a conduct review of him after banning him from the university.

Connecticut’s treasurer office has over $1.4 billion in unclaimed property funds. The state acquired this stockpile after collecting untouched assets from banks and other businesses since the 1930s. State officials often attempt to reconnect these funds with their original owners but if no one attempts to acquire these finances, the funds will go into the state’s public campaign finance system or the legislature’s biennial budget.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim’s $1.35 million Black Rock house is up for sale . Ganim has bought, renovated, or flipped properties throughout Bridgeport, Connecticut to make a profit before.

Governor Ned Lamont announced the largest income tax cut in Connecticut history in over 25 years. If the cut is approved by state legislators, families earning less than $50,000 per year would no longer have to pay state income tax while couples and single people would save up to $600 a year.