Recently released federal preservation funds for Long Island Sound are 'a game changer'

Over $100 million in federal infrastructure spending has started to be released to fund projects for the preservation of the Long Island Sound.

New York State Environmental Commissioner Basil Seggos called the money a “game changer.”

“These dollars are game changers for our investment in the environment the health of new works water, the Long Island Sound of course, and really the economy in both states,” Seggos said.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency joined New York and Connecticut officials on Wednesday to announce the funds for water infrastructure improvements that protect water quality and coastal wetlands.

The money will also help create a new environmental justice program to support low-income communities disproportionately impacted by climate change.