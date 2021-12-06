The Omnicron variant is detected in Connecticut and on Long Island

Three more cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant were detected in New York City, bringing the statewide total to eight cases, one of which in Suffolk County. The first case of the Omicron variant has also been detected in Connecticut.

A Hartford County man in his 60s tested positive for COVID-19 on November 29. A few days later, a molecular test found the Omicron variant. Officials said the man was vaccinated, and his symptoms are mild.

A family member attended an anime convention in New York City where more than a dozen cases of the variant have been found, mostly in out-of-state attendees.

The Connecticut public health commissioner said the man and his family member’s immunity seems to be helping them fight off the variant.

Connecticut’s daily seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate has exceeded 5%, after several days of daily infection rates over 6% last week. On Long Island, the seven-day positivity rate remains above 5%.

Long Island reached a grim milestone with a COVID-19 death toll exceeding 10,000 people since the pandemic began.