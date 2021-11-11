American Veteran: His mom hoped he'd patrol Coney Island. Instead, he was a witness to history

In commemoration of Veteran’s Day, the American Homefront Project collaborated with the PBS documentary series American Veteran and the companion podcast, American Veteran: Unforgettable Stories, to profile men and women who have served in the U.S military.

As a teenager in the 1940s, Frank DeVita was eager to go fight in World War II. As soon as he graduated high school, he enlisted in the branch of the military that promised to deploy him the fastest: the U.S. Coast Guard.

“My mom was very happy when I went into the Coast Guard because she thought I was going to patrol the beach off Coney Island,” DeVita recalled.

But after just six weeks of training, he was sent to Europe. On D-Day, June 6, 1944, DeVita worked on a landing craft transporting infantry to invade Omaha Beach on the coast of Nazi-occupied France.

Decades later, DeVita shared his memories of that day and the aftermath that haunted him for more than 70 years.

