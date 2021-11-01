Tuesday is Election Day: Find out who’s running and how to cast a ballot

On Tuesday, November 2, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Connecticut, and until 9 p.m. in New York. Voters who arrive before closing will be able to stay in line and vote.



Connecticut voters who have questions about voting on Election Day are advised to contact the hotline number at 866-733-2463 (866-SEEC-INFO) or email elections@ct.gov.

Absentee ballots for Connecticut voters must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters can place their absentee ballots in secure drop boxes provided in each town.

Eligible Connecticut voters can register to vote and submit voting ballots on Election Day. Locations for Election Day Registration can be found at myvote.ct.gov/EDR .

In New York, voters are able to submit their absentee ballots in-person to a polling location on Election Day by 9 p.m. Polling locations in Suffolk County can be found at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov .

Connecticut

Democratic State Representative Caroline Simmons will face off against former New York Mets manager and petitioning candidate Bobby Valentine for Mayor of Stamford.

Simmons represents the 144th House District in Stamford and has served as a legislator since 2014. She would be the first woman mayor if elected. She has received endorsements from former President Barack Obama, Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut’s Independent Party.

Valentine, born and raised in Stamford, is known for his career in Major League Baseball as a former player and manager. In 2011, he was appointed as Stamford’s director of public safety, health and welfare. He has been endorsed by the union for Stamford’s teachers and the Stamford Police Association.

Both candidates say they aim to address concerns around access to education, small business growth and affordable housing, among other issues.

In the New Haven mayoral race, the incumbent Democrat Justin Elicker is challenged by Republican John Carlson, Independent Mayce Torres and two write-in candidates.

Elicker began his first term as New Haven’s mayor in 2020, only weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Before being elected mayor, he served as a New Haven Alder and executive director of the New Haven Land Trust. He said he plans to prioritize public health and economic recovery.

Carlson has taught for over 20 years as a fourth-grade teacher at John Winthrop School in Bridgeport. He seeks to address the quality of education in New Haven and decrease the rate of crime through hiring more police officers. This is the first time the GOP has fielded a candidate in 14 years. If elected, he would be the first Republican mayor in New Haven office since 1953.

Long Island

Incumbent Democrat Tim Sini will face a challenge from former federal prosecutor Ray Tierney for Suffolk County District Attorney.

Sini, born and raised in Suffolk County, has served as the District Attorney since 2018. Before he was elected as DA, he was the Suffolk County Police Commissioner.

Tierney, born in Brooklyn and raised in Suffolk County, worked as Suffolk County’s assistant district attorney for 14 years. His most recent post was in the Bronx DA’s office. He is not an affiliate of any political party, but he is running on Republican and Conservative lines in his candidacy for DA.

Both candidates had stints as federal prosecutors in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office of New York, Sini in the Southern District and Tierney in the Eastern District.

And in Nassau County, the role of County District Attorney is open after Madeline Singas was appointed to the state’s highest court earlier this year.

Democratic state Senator Todd Kaminsky will challenge Republican Anne Donnelly, who worked in the Nassau DA’s enterprise crime and cybersecurity bureau as the Deputy Chief.

Kaminsky served as an assistant district attorney for Queens County under the leadership of Singas. He was later appointed as a federal prosecutor for New York’s Eastern District in 2008.

Incumbent Democrat Laura Curran hopes to hold her seat as Nassau County Executive against Republican challenger, Hempstead Town Councilman Bruce Blakeman. Curran has served as the County Executive since 2018.

All 18 seats in Suffolk County Legislature, and 19 in Nassau, are up for election.