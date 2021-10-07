Racist, antisemitic graffiti sprayed twice in Yale building

Antisemitic and racist graffiti have been found twice in less than three weeks in a Yale University building that is under renovation, police said.

In the first case, a construction crew working on the site found graffiti sprayed inside Kline Biology Towers on Sept. 20. The crew reported it to Yale police.

The renovation company increased security, installing additional cameras and restricting access.

Then late Saturday, video footage recorded vandals scaling a fence and breaking into the construction site to spray-paint antisemitic and racist rhetoric.

Yale police said they are investigating both episodes, which they think are related.

Yale President Peter Salovey said in a statement that the school condemns the vandalism and “will continue to stand united against acts of hate.”