Lamont offers some flexibility on state worker vaccine deadline, but not as much as unions asked for

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said he will give state workers a few days to comply with a vaccination mandate that took effect just before midnight Monday night.

But he said he doesn’t support a 20-day extension requested by state labor unions.

“I don’t think it’s necessary, and I don’t think it’s the right thing to do. 'We’ll start keeping you safe in another 20 days' — that’s not the way I work. We’ve worked very closely with people, given them time, making sure they can get their paperwork in place. The overwhelming majority are vaccinated,” Lamont said.

About 2,200 employees hadn't submitted proof of vaccination or testing results just before Monday’s deadline. By Tuesday afternoon, that number had shrunk to roughly 1,200 — about 4% of the state’s workforce.

Lamont said thousands of workers may have had issues with paperwork. He said some workers could face unpaid leave if they don’t resolve those issues.