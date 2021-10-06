© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Lamont offers some flexibility on state worker vaccine deadline, but not as much as unions asked for

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published October 6, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT
Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said he will give state workers a few days to comply with a vaccination mandate that took effect just before midnight Monday night.

But he said he doesn’t support a 20-day extension requested by state labor unions.

“I don’t think it’s necessary, and I don’t think it’s the right thing to do. 'We’ll start keeping you safe in another 20 days' — that’s not the way I work. We’ve worked very closely with people, given them time, making sure they can get their paperwork in place. The overwhelming majority are vaccinated,” Lamont said.

About 2,200 employees hadn't submitted proof of vaccination or testing results just before Monday’s deadline. By Tuesday afternoon, that number had shrunk to roughly 1,200 — about 4% of the state’s workforce.

Lamont said thousands of workers may have had issues with paperwork. He said some workers could face unpaid leave if they don’t resolve those issues.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutGovernor Ned LamontDavis DunavinCoronavirusCOVID-19 Vaccine
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin