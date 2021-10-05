© 2021 WSHU
Tong calls for meeting with TikTok leaders after 'slap a teacher' challenge goes viral

WSHU | By Natalie Discenza
Published October 5, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT
Connecticut's attorney general wants leadership of the video app TikTok to meet with educators and parents in the state.

This comes after New Britain High School was temporarily closed last month because students vandalized the school in a viral video challenge. TikTok removed the vandalism videos from its platform.

Attorney General William Tong worries about the impact the app has on the mental and physical safety of students and educators. The latest viral challenge is called “slap a teacher.”

Tong sent a letter on Monday to TikTok's CEO. A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Natalie Discenza
Natalie Discenza is a Sacred Heart News Fellow at WSHU. She is a native of Syracuse, New York.
