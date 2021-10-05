Metro-North restoration is an infrastructure priority for Congresswoman DeLauro

Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro wants to revive the aging and unreliable Metro-North railroad line between Waterbury and Bridgeport.

She met with mayors from Waterbury and Naugatuck this week to discuss how the federal infrastructure bill could invest in transportation improvements for the Naugatuck Valley.

DeLauro serves as the chair of the House Appropriations Committee. The committee hopes to pass the infrastructure bill in congress by the end of this month.

The bill includes more than $5 billion in infrastructure improvements for Connecticut over the next five years.