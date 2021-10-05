© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Metro-North restoration is an infrastructure priority for Congresswoman DeLauro

WSHU | By John Kane
Published October 5, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT
Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro
Susan Walsh
/
AP
Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro

Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro wants to revive the aging and unreliable Metro-North railroad line between Waterbury and Bridgeport.

She met with mayors from Waterbury and Naugatuck this week to discuss how the federal infrastructure bill could invest in transportation improvements for the Naugatuck Valley.

DeLauro serves as the chair of the House Appropriations Committee. The committee hopes to pass the infrastructure bill in congress by the end of this month.

The bill includes more than $5 billion in infrastructure improvements for Connecticut over the next five years.

Connecticut NewsRosa DeLauroConnecticutMetro-NorthinfrastructureJohn Kane
John Kane
John Kane is a News Fellow at WSHU covering local news in Connecticut and Long Island.
