Lamont promises a re-election decision by the end of the year

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said he will decide whether to run for re-election by the end of the year.

Lamont — in an appearance on CNN — said he wants to focus on the pandemic, infrastructure and jobs before he decides whether to run for re-election.

Lamont spent more than $15 million of his own money in his 2018 campaign, when he beat Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski by more than 40,000 votes.

Lamont’s approval rating was almost 60% in a Sacred Heart University poll earlier this year, with especially strong marks on his handling of the pandemic.