Connecticut News

Lamont promises a re-election decision by the end of the year

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published October 5, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT
Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said he will decide whether to run for re-election by the end of the year.

Lamont — in an appearance on CNN — said he wants to focus on the pandemic, infrastructure and jobs before he decides whether to run for re-election.

Lamont spent more than $15 million of his own money in his 2018 campaign, when he beat Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski by more than 40,000 votes.

Lamont’s approval rating was almost 60% in a Sacred Heart University poll earlier this year, with especially strong marks on his handling of the pandemic.

Connecticut News
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
