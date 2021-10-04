N.Y.'s proposed LaGuardia rail service sparked lawsuits. Now Hochul is supporting alternatives

New York Governor Kathy Hochul wants the Port Authority to study different mass transit solutions to reduce traffic and increase access to Laguardia Airport.

The announcement comes after local environmental and neighborhood groups sued to stop the construction of the AirTrain, the first-ever rail service to the airport. The lawsuit claims the Federal Aviation Administration failed to consider alternative projects and asks for an environmental review that includes some alternatives.

The FAA sent a letter to the Port Authority last week asking if there would be any fallout from a delay. The Port Authority has until October 12 to respond.

The AirTrain is expected to carry up to 10 million air travelers from LaGuardia to Willets Point in Queens. The project will take up a waterfront parkland along Flushing Bay.