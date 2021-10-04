© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut business owners can't figure out why they can't fill jobs, according to survey

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published October 4, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT
moneybusinesseconomy_pixabay_190129.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

Connecticut business leaders are cautiously optimistic about a post-pandemic future, according to a survey from Connecticut’s largest business group. 

The biggest problem business owners face is finding new employees — according to the Connecticut Business and Industry Association’s new survey.

Eighty percent said they’re having trouble finding employees. That mirrors a national labor shortage. The CBIA called the problem puzzling, since the state’s unemployment rate is higher than the national average.

Still, employers said they’re more optimistic about their prospects now than they were this time last year, and about two-thirds say they expect to turn a profit this year.

Connecticut NewsConnecticutbusinessLaborDavis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
