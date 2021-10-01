© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

There aren't enough substitute teachers in Fairfield to cover all classes

WSHU | By Leah Chiappino
Published October 1, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT
schoolbusstop_WokandapixfromPixabay_190516.jpg
Wokandapix from Pixabay
/

Fairfield, Connecticut, schools had to cancel some classes this week due to a shortage of substitute teachers.

The district’s personnel director said many older retirees, who usually fill in for teachers, are hesitant to come in due to COVID-19.

The state also reinstated requirements that substitutes to have a bachelor’s degree, which they waived last school year during the pandemic.

Some teachers are losing their period to prepare to cover for other classes. Other times, paraprofessionals step in to help. Elementary school classes have even been pooled together under a single teacher.

The district is in the process of hiring additional staff.

Tags

Connecticut NewsFairfieldConnecticutschoolsCoronavirusCOVID-19Leah Chiappino
Leah Chiappino
Leah Chiappino, an intern at WSHU since June of 2021, is a senior at Hofstra University majoring in political science and journalism.
See stories by Leah Chiappino