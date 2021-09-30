© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut Is Chipping Away At Its $40B Pension Debt

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published September 30, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT
money_pixabay_161017.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

The state of Connecticut is paying down more than $1.6 billion toward its long-term pension debt, which is the largest such payment in state history.

The money comes from an excess in the budget reserve fund, according to State Treasurer Shawn Wooden. It’s the second year in a row — and only the second time ever — the state has made a large payment on its pension debt for teachers and other state employees.

The state estimates it might be able to make another payment of more than a billion dollars next year.

Connecticut’s pension debt has ballooned for decades — to about $40 billion in 2020.

A Yankee Institute report found the state has the highest per capita taxpayer debt in the country.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutdebtPensionsDavis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin