Long Island News

Long Island's Shinnecock Tribe Just Voted To Let Its Members Sell Marijuana

WSHU | By John Kane
Published September 29, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT
medicalmarijuana_apjimmone_170906.jpg
Jim Mone
/
AP

Members of the Shinnecock tribe on Long Island have allowed their citizens to be part of the recreational marijuana business.

The tribe voted overwhelmingly to allow individual members to form businesses for the sale of recreational marijuana. The tribe also voted to form a holding company for sales of the drug.

They plan to build a facility to grow marijuana on tribal territory in Southampton.

Tribal officials said sales will begin by the end of this year, if everything goes as planned.

Long Island NewsLong IslandmarijuanaShinnecockSouthamptonJohn Kane
John Kane
John Kane is a News Fellow at WSHU covering local news in Connecticut and Long Island.
