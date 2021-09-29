© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut State Workers Now Have Until Monday To Prove They're Vaccinated

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published September 29, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has extended the deadline for state employees to prove they met his COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The deadline to submit proof of vaccination has been extended another week to Monday, October 4.

Lamont said officials need a little longer than had been anticipated to process the paperwork. He said about 70% of the 32,000 workers in the state executive’s branch responded.

“We still have thousands coming in every day. It is going to take us a few more days to sift through that. To see exactly what the status is,” Lamont said.

Lamont is optimistic his mandate will compel hesitant state workers to get vaccinated.

“I see what’s happened in New York. I see the surge of people coming in facing a mandate and they are getting vaccinated. I think that’s a positive sign. I think we’ve seen some signs of that in Connecticut as well,” Lamont said.

State officials said about 60% of the respondents so far are fully vaccinated, while 10% are in compliance with the weekly testing requirement. They are still sorting through the remaining 30%.

