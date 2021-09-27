Despite Threat Of Walkout Over Vaccine Mandate, Most Connecticut School Bus Drivers Show Up For Work

Some Connecticut school bus drivers did not show up to work Monday in protest over COVID-19 vaccine mandates. But that led to few minor delays on routes.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont’s office said only a handful of drivers failed to show up for work. Lamont said most districts reported no major issues Monday morning.

“I think overwhelmingly they’ve showed up. Thank you so much. And our kids are getting to school. There are a few individual situations we’re working on. But I can say on behalf of 500,000 students and their parents, thank you for being there,” Lamont said.

The union that represents bus drivers warned that more than 200 members — about 15% of its workforce — could skip work over Governor Lamont’s vaccination mandate.

The mandate also covers state employees, teachers and day care workers. They can opt for weekly COVID-19 testing instead of vaccination.