Connecticut News

Despite Threat Of Walkout Over Vaccine Mandate, Most Connecticut School Bus Drivers Show Up For Work

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published September 27, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT
School Bus
Pixabay
/
Pixabay

Some Connecticut school bus drivers did not show up to work Monday in protest over COVID-19 vaccine mandates. But that led to few minor delays on routes.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont’s office said only a handful of drivers failed to show up for work. Lamont said most districts reported no major issues Monday morning.

“I think overwhelmingly they’ve showed up. Thank you so much. And our kids are getting to school. There are a few individual situations we’re working on. But I can say on behalf of 500,000 students and their parents, thank you for being there,” Lamont said.

The union that represents bus drivers warned that more than 200 members — about 15% of its workforce — could skip work over Governor Lamont’s vaccination mandate.

The mandate also covers state employees, teachers and day care workers. They can opt for weekly COVID-19 testing instead of vaccination.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
