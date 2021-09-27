© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut Prisoner Up For Parole After Spending 30 Years As A Prison Nursing Assistant

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published September 27, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT
A Connecticut inmate may be the first person in the state to be granted a reduced sentence since 2019. This comes after the Board of Pardons and Paroles revamped its commutation program to help prisoners who are not eligible for parole.

Michael Cox received a 75-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to murder, felony murder, aiding manslaughter and second-degree assault.

Cox is asking the board to consider that he has spent more than 30 years of his sentence as a certified nursing assistant. He helped incarcerated patients bathe themselves, fed them and listen to their stories.

Cox told the New Haven Register being a certified nursing assistant helped him understand the value of human life.

The board will consider whether to lower Cox’s sentence during a virtual hearing on November 19.

Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
