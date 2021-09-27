Connecticut Prisoner Up For Parole After Spending 30 Years As A Prison Nursing Assistant

A Connecticut inmate may be the first person in the state to be granted a reduced sentence since 2019. This comes after the Board of Pardons and Paroles revamped its commutation program to help prisoners who are not eligible for parole.

Michael Cox received a 75-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to murder, felony murder, aiding manslaughter and second-degree assault.

Cox is asking the board to consider that he has spent more than 30 years of his sentence as a certified nursing assistant. He helped incarcerated patients bathe themselves, fed them and listen to their stories.

Cox told the New Haven Register being a certified nursing assistant helped him understand the value of human life.

The board will consider whether to lower Cox’s sentence during a virtual hearing on November 19.