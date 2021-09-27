© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut Finalizes Traffic Congestion Improvements On Merritt, I-95

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published September 27, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT
Connecticut state Senators Will Haskell and Bob Duff highlight $175 million in state and federal spending to improve road and transit infrastructure in the Norwalk area on Monday, September 27, 2021.
Ebong Udoma
/
WSHU Public Radio
Connecticut state Senators Will Haskell and Bob Duff highlight $175 million in state and federal spending to improve road and transit infrastructure in the Norwalk area on Monday.

Connecticut commuters might experience a little less congestion on the Merritt Parkway within a few years. The state is culminating a 25-year improvement project on the parkway with work at exits in Norwalk and New Canaan.

The resurfacing and expansion of the Merritt Parkway in Norwalk and New Canaan is to cost about $61 million.

State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, who represents the area, said the work will widen the parkway.

“Makes it a little safer, provides an emergency breakdown lane, does some drainage work as well — so we are not adding a third lane but it does help traffic move a little better," Duff said.

The state is also spending $98 million for safety improvements to exits 16 and 17 on I-95 in Norwalk, and another $15 million on the reconstruction of the city’s East Avenue Bridge. Norwalk, Darien and New Canaan are to also get $1.5 million in town road aid from the state.

