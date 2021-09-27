A Doctor Allegedly Wrote Vaccine Exemptions For Patients She Never Saw. Now Her License Is Suspended
A Connecticut doctor accused of giving vaccine exemptions to patients she never evaluated has gotten her medical license suspended.
The Department of Public Health said Dr. Sue McIntosh allowed people to mail her a self-addressed envelope to receive signed medical exemptions.
She offered exemptions for receiving COVID-19 vaccines and routine testing, masks and vaccines in general.
The Connecticut Medical Board suspended her license to practice medicine and surgery until a hearing on October 5.