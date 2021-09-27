© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

A Doctor Allegedly Wrote Vaccine Exemptions For Patients She Never Saw. Now Her License Is Suspended

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published September 27, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT
doctor_pixabay_170524.jpg
Pixabay

A Connecticut doctor accused of giving vaccine exemptions to patients she never evaluated has gotten her medical license suspended.

The Department of Public Health said Dr. Sue McIntosh allowed people to mail her a self-addressed envelope to receive signed medical exemptions.

She offered exemptions for receiving COVID-19 vaccines and routine testing, masks and vaccines in general.

The Connecticut Medical Board suspended her license to practice medicine and surgery until a hearing on October 5.

