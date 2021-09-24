Long Island Congressman Suozzi Broke Stock Trading Rules, According To Watchdog

A watchdog nonprofit called The Campaign Legal Center said the richest U.S. Congressman from Long Island violated rules for reporting stock trades.

U.S. Congressman Tom Suozzi made about 300 trades worth millions of dollars from 2017 through 2020 while in office. He made 64 of those trades without filing the periodic reports required by law and rules set by U.S. House of Representatives.

A spokesman for Suozzi told Newsday that Suozzi didn’t file the periodic reports because of a misunderstanding.

Suozzi could face a $200 fine for each of the reports he didn’t file if the Office of Congressional Ethics and House Ethics Committee finds he did not “knowingly and willfully” violate the law.