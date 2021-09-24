© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Hochul Calls On Federal Treasury To Replenish Emergency Rental Assistance Program

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published September 24, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul
Office Of N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul
/
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

New York is expected to run out of its $2.4 billion in federal coronavirus assistance for tenants and landlords by early October.

Governor Kathy Hochul has asked U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to replenish the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Hochul expanded the program to low- and moderate-income households after a slow rollout this summer.

Long Island Congressman and Republican gubernatorial hopeful Lee Zeldin worries the state will lose its current funds. The Treasury can take back rent relief from states that have not distributed most of the funds by the end of September.

New York has already sent $517 million in payments to landlords. Another $1 billion in rent relief is being processed.

J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
