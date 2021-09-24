FedEx Looks To Staff Up With Connecticut Jobs For The Holidays

FedEx wants to hire 1,200 people in Connecticut in the company’s second major push to recruit workers this year. It’s part of an effort to staff up for the holiday package rush and respond to the demand for online shopping during the pandemic.

The company hired more than 600 package workers in May around the Hartford area.

Positions available include package handlers, managers and other support staff.

Applicants for FedEx jobs must be at least 18 years old, and there’s no minimum education required. Those interested can apply on their website.