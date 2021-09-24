© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

FedEx Looks To Staff Up With Connecticut Jobs For The Holidays

WSHU | By Natalie Discenza
Published September 24, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT
FedEx wants to hire 1,200 people in Connecticut in the company’s second major push to recruit workers this year. It’s part of an effort to staff up for the holiday package rush and respond to the demand for online shopping during the pandemic.

The company hired more than 600 package workers in May around the Hartford area.

Positions available include package handlers, managers and other support staff.

Applicants for FedEx jobs must be at least 18 years old, and there’s no minimum education required. Those interested can apply on their website.

Natalie Discenza
Natalie Discenza is a Sacred Heart News Fellow at WSHU. She is a native of Syracuse, New York.
