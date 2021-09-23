Officials Fear PFAS Drinking Water Contamination Near Long Island Landfill

New York officials found pollution levels 10 times the state limit at an inactive landfill on Long Island. The so-called forever chemicals, or PFAS, may contaminate drinking water.

The Riverhead Local reports that the State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) notified officials in Riverhead earlier this month.

The DEC said they will begin monitoring for possible groundwater contamination. Fifteen local wells are set to be tested.

The town sued the DEC earlier this year over the agency’s decision to allow a sand mine near the landfill. They worried the sand mine might cause groundwater contamination.