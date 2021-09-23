Connecticut Residents Against Vaccine Mandates Testify Before GOP Caucus

Dozens of Connecticut workers who are vaccine hesitant or have no plan to get the COVID-19 shot made their case to lawmakers in the state’s conservative caucus on Wednesday.

Trisha Connelly, a school bus driver from Bristol, argued that Democratic Governor Ned Lamont’s mandate requiring school workers to get vaccinated or take a weekly COVID test violates her religious freedom.

“I do not believe that the government has the right to mandate morality or health care policies for each individual," Connelly said.

Lamont defended his vaccine mandate for school workers, including teachers and bus drivers.

“We are trying to get everyone vaccinated to keep them safe — keep their fellow employees safe. And if they are working with clients, make sure the clients can stay safe," Lamont said.

Members of the conservative caucus hope to use testimony from the hearing to back up their opposition to extending Lamont’s executive powers next week to deal with the pandemic.

Democrats said the Republicans who convened the hearing are promoting dangerous misinformation.