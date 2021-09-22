© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Prosecutors Push For No Bail In Spota Corruption Case

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published September 22, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT
Prosecutors want a federal judge to deny bail for ex-Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota and his former aide while they attempt to appeal their corruption convictions.

Spota and Christopher McPartland are expected to surrender to prison officials later this year. A jury in 2019 convicted them for covering up the beating of a handcuffed man by former Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke.

In August, Spota and McPartland were sentenced to five years in prison, but are appealing their conviction. They said they deserve a new trial because they were found “guilty by association.”

Prosecutors call that argument a “red herring” and want McPartland to report to prison by November 10, and for Spota to do the same December 10.

J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
