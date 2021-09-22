Lamont Connects Unvaccinated Child Care Workers With State's Lackluster Recovery

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont urges early childhood education workers in the state to get vaccinated against COVID-19. He said that's standing in the way of the state's economic recovery.

Lamont has mandated strict vaccination and testing for educators. He said it would help parents who need affordable, safe, reliable and available early childhood care for their children.

“It’s not the most popular thing I have ever done. But I hope you know why we are doing it. It’s to keep you safe. You are there with a lot of kids who are unvaccinated. Keep them safe. And I think it’s making a difference,” Lamont said.

Lamont spoke at Children’s Learning Centers of Fairfield County in Stamford, where about 85% of the staff are fully vaccinated.

Marc Jaffe, who heads the center, said the hope is that eventually all their staff would be vaccinated.

“Our staff are no different than the community at large. Some have religious concerns. Some are simply skeptical. So we are addressing that as best we can. and listening to their concerns,” Jaffe said.

There is a state mandate requiring vaccination and testing for educators.

The state is also spending $300 million in federal coronavirus relief to expand child care assistance to open more availability to kids.

The Stamford center now has slots for 940 children. About 75% of the slots have been taken.