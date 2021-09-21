© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Long Island Turtle Rescue Issues Warning To Drive Carefully

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published September 21, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT
turtle
Image by Tracy Angus-Hammond from Pixabay
/

Long Island’s only Turtle Rescue Center is urging residents to drive carefully and watch out for thousands of turtles moving to hibernate.

Karen Testa, president of the rescue center, said turtles are the underdog in wildlife and this is the time they are most vulnerable to human activity.

“Every other animal and insect can get away, they run, they fly, they move quick. These guys don’t move that's the problem,” Testa said.

Testa urged drivers to be aware of their surroundings, especially on the road. Turtles make their trek from mid-September to mid-October to shelter until spring.

“You really just have to leave them be, let them do their thing, and the thing is right now we have to watch for them because they are moving looking for that safe location for the next six months,” Testa said.

The Turtle Rescue rehabilitates nearly 200 turtles each year that have been injured by cars, animals or boats.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandturtlesClare Secrist
Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
See stories by Clare Secrist