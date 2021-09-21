Long Island Turtle Rescue Issues Warning To Drive Carefully

Long Island’s only Turtle Rescue Center is urging residents to drive carefully and watch out for thousands of turtles moving to hibernate.

Karen Testa, president of the rescue center, said turtles are the underdog in wildlife and this is the time they are most vulnerable to human activity.

“Every other animal and insect can get away, they run, they fly, they move quick. These guys don’t move that's the problem,” Testa said.

Testa urged drivers to be aware of their surroundings, especially on the road. Turtles make their trek from mid-September to mid-October to shelter until spring.

“You really just have to leave them be, let them do their thing, and the thing is right now we have to watch for them because they are moving looking for that safe location for the next six months,” Testa said.

The Turtle Rescue rehabilitates nearly 200 turtles each year that have been injured by cars, animals or boats.