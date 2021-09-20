New York Relaxes License Regulations During School Bus Driver Shortage
New York state is making it easier to get commercial driver’s licences to help with the shortage of school bus drivers.
The Department of Motor Vehicles will remove a 14-day waiting period between permit test and road test. They will offer additional writing and road test opportunities.
Interested drivers can fill out a survey on the DMV website that will be shared with school districts in need.
School districts reported a driver shortage due to the Delta variant and disagreements over mask requirements.