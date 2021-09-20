© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

New York Relaxes License Regulations During School Bus Driver Shortage

WSHU | By Natalie Discenza
Published September 20, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT
School Bus
Pixabay
/
Pixabay

New York state is making it easier to get commercial driver’s licences to help with the shortage of school bus drivers.

The Department of Motor Vehicles will remove a 14-day waiting period between permit test and road test. They will offer additional writing and road test opportunities.

Interested drivers can fill out a survey on the DMV website that will be shared with school districts in need.

School districts reported a driver shortage due to the Delta variant and disagreements over mask requirements.

