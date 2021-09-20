Episode 6: Canaries In The Coal Mine

Some of our feathered friends are endangered and other seasonal birdwatching favorites might not stick around much longer unless humans become better neighbors to wildlife.

Subscribe to Higher Ground on Apple, Google, Spotify and Stitcher.

This podcast was made possible by the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science, and the Kavli Foundation.

Special thanks to Oliver H. Hewitt, Gregory Budney, Noah Henkenius and Benjamin Clock for the recording of bird calls at the Macaulay Library at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.