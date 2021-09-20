© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Higher Ground

Episode 6: Canaries In The Coal Mine

WSHU | By WSHU Public Radio
Published September 20, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT
HigherGroundE6revC2.png
Joshua Joseph/WSHU Public Radio
/

Some of our feathered friends are endangered and other seasonal birdwatching favorites might not stick around much longer unless humans become better neighbors to wildlife.
Subscribe to Higher Ground on Apple, Google, Spotify and Stitcher.

This podcast was made possible by the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science, and the Kavli Foundation.

Special thanks to Oliver H. Hewitt, Gregory Budney, Noah Henkenius and Benjamin Clock for the recording of bird calls at the Macaulay Library at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

Tags

Higher GroundLong IslandClimate ChangeJ.D. AllenSabrina GaroneHigher Ground