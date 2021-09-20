Connecticut Elections Regulators Close Books On 2020 Elections Finding No Fraud

Connecticut election regulators have closed investigations into unsubstantiated allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential race.

Investigators and lawyers from the State Elections Enforcement Commission dismissed the claims because of inadequate research and assumptions.

Linda Szynkowicz of Middletown, founder of a Wyoming-based group called “Fight Voter Fraud, Inc,” claimed unregistered adults and underaged teens voted illegally.

The SEEC ruled those who file claims should learn the facts and the law to avoid the needless waste of an investigation. The commission dismissed 56 complaints from Szynkowicz in 2021.