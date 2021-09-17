Peak LIRR Fares Canceled For Remainder Of 2021

The Long Island Rail Road will not bring back peak fares for the rest of 2021, even though the MTA reported the highest number of riders this month since the pandemic began.

The railroad normally charges nearly 30% more for trips during the busiest travel times. This was suspended in March 2020.

The MTA has also launched a public messaging campaign to encourage commuters to take the train to work.

There is a mask mandate and $50 fine for non compliance. Commuter advocacy groups have called on conductors to enforce those fines.