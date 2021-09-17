Greenwich Boys And Girls Club Pays Settlement To Men Sexually Abused As Children

The Boys and Girls Club in Greenwich, Connecticut, paid an undisclosed settlement to six men who were sexually abused as children.

A non-disclosure agreement prevents all involved from disclosing the amount. It will be split among the victims.

Survivors have said a teenage locker room supervisor abused them on and off the site between 1975 and 1985 when they were as young as 6. The supervisor has denied any abuse claims in previous reporting by Hearst Connecticut Media.

Court documents allege at least three adult members of the club, including the director at the time, knew the abuse and did nothing to stop it.