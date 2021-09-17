© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Greenwich Boys And Girls Club Pays Settlement To Men Sexually Abused As Children

WSHU | By Leah Chiappino
Published September 17, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT
gavel_pixabay_160610.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

The Boys and Girls Club in Greenwich, Connecticut, paid an undisclosed settlement to six men who were sexually abused as children.

A non-disclosure agreement prevents all involved from disclosing the amount. It will be split among the victims.

Survivors have said a teenage locker room supervisor abused them on and off the site between 1975 and 1985 when they were as young as 6. The supervisor has denied any abuse claims in previous reporting by Hearst Connecticut Media.

Court documents allege at least three adult members of the club, including the director at the time, knew the abuse and did nothing to stop it.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutgreenwichSexual AbuseCourts & LawLeah Chiappino
Leah Chiappino
Leah Chiappino, an intern at WSHU since June of 2021, is a senior at Hofstra University majoring in political science and journalism.
See stories by Leah Chiappino