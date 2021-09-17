East Hampton Officials Testing Water, Soil For Chemicals In Firefighting Foam

The town of East Hampton is set to test water and soil surrounding the East Hampton Airport to determine if it’s contaminated by fire-extinguishing foam.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation found in 2018 that the foam had seeped into groundwater at the airport superfund site. This latest study tests new areas to see how far that contamination may have spread.

The environmental study is expected to be completed in 2022. The state will then determine if any cleanup is necessary.

Nicholas Rigano, the town attorney, told Newsday the foam was used and stored by East Hampton Fire Department, which is operated by East Hampton Village. The town is suing the village for restitution.