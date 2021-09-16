© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Tong Teaches Sacred Heart University Students A Lesson In Social Media Misinformation

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published September 16, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT
tong-SHU_0.JPG
Ebong Udoma/WSHU Public Radio
/
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong speaks with a student at Sacred Heart University, Tong was at the university on Wednesday for Constitution Day.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong told Sacred Heart University students that there needs to be a review of federal law to hold Facebook, Twitter and other social media providers more accountable.

Tong visited the university on Wednesday, Sept. 15, during Constitution Day, which commemorates the date when the Founding Fathers finished writing the Constitution and sent it out to the states for ratification in 1787.

He is concerned about Section 230 of the federal Communication Decency Act, which protects providers from liability even if misinformation is posted on their platforms.

“Justice Jackson famously said the constitution is not a suicide pact," Tong said. "And it has been said by the Supreme Court, you can’t shout fire in a crowded theater. You don’t have the constitutional right right now to start a panic. It is a difficult, sometimes noxious stew when we talk about misinformation and disinformation, but it is doing real damage right now."

Sacred Heart University is the licensee of WSHU Public Radio.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
