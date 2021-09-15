Connecticut Developing A Digital Vaccine Passport

Connecticut is likely to have digital credentials for COVID-19 vaccines available by the end of the month. Officials said it would make it easy to scan and verify vaccination status.

Governor Ned Lamont said he’d like to do it in coordination with neighboring states.

“You can go to a restaurant in New York, you can go to a restaurant in Massachusetts, they all have different ways they want to authenticate to show whether you’ve been vaccinated or not. Let's do this so that one system is a platform that works for everybody,” Lamont said.

Josh Geballe, the state’s chief technology officer, said it would be a readily available app that could be downloaded to a smartphone.

“It would have a QR code on it that could be scanned by this off-the-shelf system that there’s a lot of apps that have been developed to do this. Scan the QR code and the facility can see that’s a valid vaccination record and off you go,” Geballe said.

Geballe said residents would also be able to use the digital credential to share their vaccination information with their employers. The state is not legally allowed to share such information with employers.