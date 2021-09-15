Bankruptcy Judge Approves $7M In Bonuses For 5 Purdue Pharma Executives

This week, a bankruptcy judge approved million-dollar bonuses for five executives at Stamford-based Purdue Pharma, a company at the center of the nation’s opioid epidemic.

CEO Craig Landau and four other executives will get a total of about $7 million through the bonuses. That comes after a judge approved millions for company-wide bonuses earlier this year.

The company has been in bankruptcy court since 2019. It settled with the U.S. Justice Department for more than $8 billion last year over its promotion of the painkiller Oxycontin.

Attorney General William Tong said in a statement that Purdue’s leadership continues to make decisions that do not confront and end the opioid epidemic.