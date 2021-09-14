© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Suffolk Announces County Car Fleet Will Be Fully Electric By 2030

WSHU | By John Kane
Published September 14, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT
electric-car-1458836_1920__1_.jpg
Image by Mikes-Photography from Pixabay
/

Suffolk and Westchester counties plan to convert their entire local government car fleet to electric vehicles by the year 2030.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced a joint venture with Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

“The time for talk is over; the time for action is upon us. Climate change is here. We have seen that in really dramatic ways with the extreme weather events that we have experienced,” Bellone said.

The announcement comes just weeks after a series of storms broke rainfall records, caused serious damage and led to more than 50 deaths in the region.

Bellone said the plan will help tackle climate change, reduce the consumption of fossil fuels and save taxpayer dollars.

John Kane
John Kane is a News Fellow at WSHU covering local news in Connecticut and Long Island.
