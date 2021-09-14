© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Nature Conservancy Report Names Deforestation As Threat In Northeast

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published September 14, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT
forest-trees-perspective-bright-957024.jpeg
pexels.com
/

Deforestation is a major threat in New England, according to a new report released on Tuesday by Clark University and the Nature Conservancy.

Dr. Chris Williams, the author of the report, said New England and New York release close to 5 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent each year due to forest loss.

“Every state stands to gain by reducing their rate of deforestation and those benefits compound over time,” Williams said.

The report finds Connecticut ranks fourth in New England for acres of forest loss each year since 2000.

Connecticut state agencies said the data collected in this report would help increase the focus on land protection in the state.

Tags

NewsConnecticutNew YorkNew EnglandClare Secrist
Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
See stories by Clare Secrist