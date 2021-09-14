Nature Conservancy Report Names Deforestation As Threat In Northeast

Deforestation is a major threat in New England, according to a new report released on Tuesday by Clark University and the Nature Conservancy.

Dr. Chris Williams, the author of the report, said New England and New York release close to 5 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent each year due to forest loss.

“Every state stands to gain by reducing their rate of deforestation and those benefits compound over time,” Williams said.

The report finds Connecticut ranks fourth in New England for acres of forest loss each year since 2000.

Connecticut state agencies said the data collected in this report would help increase the focus on land protection in the state.