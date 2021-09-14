© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Indicted Long Island Couple Accused Of Trafficking Cocaine, Crack

WSHU | By John Kane
Published September 14, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT
Police car
Scott Davidson
/

Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini announced the indictments of a couple involved in a major cocaine and crack drug trafficking organization on Long Island.

“We are here today to announce the indictment of two individuals from Ronkonkoma. These defendants are each charged with the top count of operating as a major trafficker which carries a maximum prison sentence of 25 to life,” Sini said.

He said the Heroin Task Force began an investigation into alleged drug dealing in March. That’s when officers saw a suspect selling drugs outside the Red Lobster in Ronkonkoma.

The investigation found the suspect and his girlfriend led a lavish lifestyle of luxury cars, designer clothing and expensive jewelry.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandSuffolk CountyNew YorkTim Sini