Indicted Long Island Couple Accused Of Trafficking Cocaine, Crack

Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini announced the indictments of a couple involved in a major cocaine and crack drug trafficking organization on Long Island.

“We are here today to announce the indictment of two individuals from Ronkonkoma. These defendants are each charged with the top count of operating as a major trafficker which carries a maximum prison sentence of 25 to life,” Sini said.

He said the Heroin Task Force began an investigation into alleged drug dealing in March. That’s when officers saw a suspect selling drugs outside the Red Lobster in Ronkonkoma.

The investigation found the suspect and his girlfriend led a lavish lifestyle of luxury cars, designer clothing and expensive jewelry.