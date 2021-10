Alleged Bridgeport Gang Member Pleads Guilty To Attempted Murder Charges

A Bridgeport gang member pleaded guilty last week to attempted murder charges for the shooting of four rival gang members early last year.

Marquis Isreal said he and other members from Original North End planned to kill members from a rival gang, East End, after one of their members shot Isreal.

Isreal faces 20 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced in early December.

Federal law enforcement officials said they continue to investigate multiple gangs in Bridgeport for narcotics, murder and other violent crimes.