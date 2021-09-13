© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

New Haven Officials Receive Numerous Complaints About City Violence

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published September 13, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT
Police car
Scott Davidson
/

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and Police Chief Renee Dominguez received complaints from 150 concerned residents last week who said neighborhoods have become too dangerous to walk around at night.

Dominguez said the shootings are not gang-related, but the city is facing a problem with interpersonal violence like domestic and bar fights.

“They are not random. We are not seeing that we are having a random individual shot. The isolated incidents. They are targeted,” Dominguez said.

There have been 22 homicides in the city of New Haven so far this year — that’s two more than all of this year.

