© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Lamont Opens Door To School District COVID Vaccine Mandates

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published September 13, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT
School
Pixabay
/

Governor Ned Lamont said if COVID-19 vaccination rates for Connecticut students don’t improve, he would be open to school districts mandating the vaccine.

Connecticut has a 65% vaccination rate for those between 12 and 18 years old. But hundreds of COVID-19 cases in schools have already been reported this year.

However, school districts lack the power to actually remove students if they are unvaccinated without an executive order or legislation.

A survey of nearly 1,000 members of the Connecticut Education Association said teachers are also concerned schools don’t have the resources to provide regular COVID-19 testing of unvaccinated students.

Lamont has already required all teachers and childcare workers to get the shot. Almost 90% of teachers’ union members are vaccinated.

Tags

Connecticut NewsEducationConnecticutschoolsGovernor Ned LamontJ.D. AllenCoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 Vaccine
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
See stories by J.D. Allen