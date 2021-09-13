Lamont Opens Door To School District COVID Vaccine Mandates

Governor Ned Lamont said if COVID-19 vaccination rates for Connecticut students don’t improve, he would be open to school districts mandating the vaccine.

Connecticut has a 65% vaccination rate for those between 12 and 18 years old. But hundreds of COVID-19 cases in schools have already been reported this year.

However, school districts lack the power to actually remove students if they are unvaccinated without an executive order or legislation.

A survey of nearly 1,000 members of the Connecticut Education Association said teachers are also concerned schools don’t have the resources to provide regular COVID-19 testing of unvaccinated students.

Lamont has already required all teachers and childcare workers to get the shot. Almost 90% of teachers’ union members are vaccinated.